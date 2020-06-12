Stocks close flat on budget day



The Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) on Thursday closed trading witnessing almost flat as investors are eyeing on national budget.





At DSE, the broad index, DSEX settled at 3967.31 points on Thursday, the last working day of week, with a marginal gain of 0.55 points or 0.01 percent.





Besides, the two selective indices, Blue Chip index, DSE30 went down slightly by 0.56 points to 1331.75 points while Shariah index, DSES registered tiny rise by 0.49 points to settle 919.79 points.





On the DSE trading floor, a total number of 12,115 trades were executed in Thursday's trading session with a trading volume of 19.40 million securities. Market turnover, another crucial indicator, stood at Taka 511 million which is lower than of previous day's Taka 594 million. Gainers took a lead over losers as out of 281 issues traded, 28 securities gained price while 14 declined and 239 remained unchanged.





The market-cap of DSE rose slightly to Taka 3,105 billion, from Taka 3,102 billion in the previous session. The top 10 gainers were National Tea, Desh Garments, ACI Formulation, Republic Insurance, ACI, Reckitt Benckiser, Vanguard AML BD Finance Mutual Fund One, AMCL (PRAN), ACME Lab and Power Grid.





Beximco Pharma topped the turnover chart followed by Indo-Bangla Pharma, Central Pharma, Beximco Limited, Square Pharma, Orion Pharma, Exim Bank, Reckitt Benckiser, Grameenphone and Silva Pharma. The top 10 losers Pubali Bank, Emerald Oil, Shinepukur Ceramics, Indo-Bangla Pharma, Beximco Limited, Silva Pharma, Baraka Power, Orion Pharma and Silco Pharma.





On the other hand, the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) closed trading at green extending the gaining streak of previous day.





CSCX and CASPI went up by 5.23 points and 8.42 points to stand at 6826.31 points and 11267.18 points respectively. At CSE, a total of 3,055,545 shares and mutual funds of 104 companies were traded, of which 18 issues advanced while 13 declined and 73 issues remained unchanged.





Leave Your Comments