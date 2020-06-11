Published:  11:03 PM, 11 June 2020

'One-person company can be registered as a company'

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal on Thursday said the government is planning to amend the company act so that one-person company can be registered as a company.

"Steps have been taken to improve business environment by making necessary amendments in the Companies Act, 1994. The mandatory provision of using 'company seal' for registering a company has already been withdrawn," he said while placing the national budget for the fiscal 2020-21 in the parliament.

This year, he informed that the government will bring further changes in the Act so that One Person Company can also be registered as a company, reports BSS.

"Besides, steps will be taken to introduce legal reforms in issues, such as faster business registration, dispute settlement, etc," he added.


