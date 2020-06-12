IBBL Dhaka East Zone holds business dev confce



Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited (IBBL) Dhaka East Zone organized special Business Development Conference virtually on Wednesday.







IBBL Managing Director and CEO Md Mahbub ul Alam addressed the conference as the chief guest.





In his speech, Md Mahbub-ul-Alam said that the extent of global epidemic is increasing day by day. According the national policy of the country, Islami Bank is providing banking services with utmost professionalism to face this difficult challenge.







He expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister for her sincere, timely and prudent decision in ensuring the livelihood of the people, the flow of money and the continuation of business activities from the very beginning of the current situation.







He also thanked Bangladesh Bank for guiding the banking sector in the right direction. He paid respect to the employee of the bank, banking sector and above all those who have fallen victim to health risks and died by devoting themselves to the service of the people.





IBBL Additional Managing Directors Mohammed Monirul Moula, Muhammad Qaisar Ali and Md Omar Faruk Khan addressed the conference as special guests.



High officials of the bank along with Head of Dhaka East Zone Mohammad Ullah and Head of Branches under the zone attended the conference.







