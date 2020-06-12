Tareen's second film to hit soon



Actress TareenJahan is doing a little work sitting at home, even on the day of coronavirus. Her second film is going to hit the market soon. Earlier in February, Tareen starred Kolkata movie named 'Eta AmaderGolpo' was filmed before the coronavirus outbreak.





Tarin returned to the country at that time after working for about a week and a half in this film directed by MansiSinha. Back then she was trapped in the coronavirus. That's when the work of capturing the scene of her part in the film was completed. Dubbing was scheduled for March. Before that, everything turned upside down.







"This is the second film of my career," Tareen said. "My character is so beautiful that I myself was overwhelming. I'm of waiting for the film. I also acted as a Bangladeshi girl in its story." Meanwhile, TareenJahan is not returning to shooting even though work on the drama has started. The actress is planning to start shooting after observing the situation for a few more days.



Leave Your Comments