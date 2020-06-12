Demand to open theaters before Eid-ul-Azha



Due to the coronavirus, all activities related to the film were stopped at the end of March. All the cinema halls of the country were closed along with the shooting of films.







Artistes and cinema hall owners and employees are in trouble. Thousands of employees are living in misery as the cinema halls have been closed for a long time. After a long two-and-a-half month long lockdown, permission has not yet been given to screen films in theaters. However, the film family thinks that if the cinema hall is not opened before Eid, it will suffer huge losses.







While many have demanded the conditional opening of the country's cinemas soon, some are demanding the opening of theaters before Eid-ul-Azha.







However, there are some disagreements between the general hall owners and the leaders of the hall owners' association. Many have disagreed with the idea of opening a cinema hall in this situation.





ShamsulAlam, general secretary of the Bangladesh Film Producers-Distributors Association, said, "Public transport has been running since May 31 with a limited number of passengers in compliance with the health rules.







I have seen most people follow the rules. Ordinary people are also moving. But where is the problem to open our cinema halls following the hygiene rules? The number of seats in our country's cinema halls is over a thousand.







If 200 spectators see the pictures in a limited way, then the social distance is maintained. We have already given permission to continue all the work of the film including shooting, dubbing, editing. If the cinema halls don't open now, then where will we release these films?"





However, Iftekhar Uddin Nowshad, the head of Madhumita Hall, disagreed a little. He said, "It is not the case that the audience will visit the halls as soon as the cinemas open. When a good quality movie is released, the audience will come. We will not open cinema halls with old pictures. I think if the Eid pictures are released, then some viewers will come to the cinema."





