Tanvir's 'Extra Artiste' based on true events

Mr. Manowar is 45 years old. He moved to Dhaka from the village. He has keen interest in acting. He realized it after coming to the city. He acted in several plays in the theater.







Later on he wanted to be the hero of a movie. But he got job thinking about his child's future. He did not hesitate to meet the needs of his son even with a small job.





Fiction 'Extra Artiste' was released based on such true events. The story of the drama is directed by Tanvir Ahmed. Screenplay by Ishtiaq Ahmed Rumel and Tanvir Ahmed. FazlurRahmanBabu has played the title role in it.







It is produced by Mariam GaziNandini under the banner of Nandini Productions. The drama was released on Dhruvo TV on June 1. After its release, it has received a good response from the audience. 'Extra Artiste' has been praised on social media as well. Tanvir Ahmed said, "In this selfish world, every human being is 'extra' to someone. If we think of the society or the state as a drama stage, we will see that there are some characters in this stage that are called 'extras' by the society or the state.







A movie or a play also has some 'extra' characters, which make the main character stand out. The people of this 'extra' character are lost behind the laughter and tears of the audience. I have tried to highlight this in the story. Although the view of the play is still low, I have received a lot of response."







Allen Shuvro, SamaptiMashuk, Kochi Khandaker, Mariam Gazi and others have acted in different characters of the drama.



