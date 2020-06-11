Ishana is outside country, not from acting



Popular face of the small screen Ishana Khan is now staying in Sydney, Australia, leaving her parents in Bangladesh. She tied the nuptial knot with Australian expatriate network engineer SarriefChowdhury last July and is now passing conjugal life there. She has full concentration on her family life. But she misses those days when she restlessly took part in front of the camera. She also misses her media colleagues.







On Wednesday, Ishanasaid over mobile phone from Australia that she wants to work in Sydney. "Though I am now outside the country but my mind remains in acting," Ishana said. In last December, Ishana took part in shooting of LituKarim directed drama serial titled 'Mon Doroja'. Akidul Islam wrote story of the serial.





Therefore, she also took part in Eidphotoshoot under Allen Khan's direction. Ishana informed that she and her husband will also take part in another Eidphotoshoot. "In fact, I want to work in those projects which shooting will be held in Australia. In that case, I must have liking of story and my role in those works," Ishana also said.





While talking about her career plan Ishana said, "In Sydney, I am trying to organize my family life. I started new life last one year. Right now family life is more important to me rather than others. Acting is my love and passion and family is my life. I want to continue my life maintaining my family life properly and then acting. If I can get the scope one or two works in a year I will be satisfied. But family will surely get priority to me. I may do job also. In break time, I can continue acting. May Allah know what will be happened?"





Ishana also informed that she got offers to perform in music video and web series but she did not agree due to not liking stories of those works.

