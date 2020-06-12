Radcliffe apologizes to 'Harry Potter' fans



'Harry Potter' author J K Rowling was recently called out for her tweets which many believed were "anti-transgender". People even accused her of being a "transphobe". And, now 'Harry Potter'star Daniel Radcliffe has also responded to the author's tweets in a long statement posted on The Trevor Project.





"Transgender women are women. Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo or I," Radcliffe stated. He further shared that 78% of transgender and nonbinary youth have reported that they have been the subject of discrimination due to their gender identity. He noted, "We need to do more to support transgender and nonbinary people, not invalidate their identities, and not cause further harm."





The actor also addressed 'Harry Potter' fans and apologized to them if they were hurt by JK Rowling's comments. Radcliffe wrote, "To all the people who now feel that their experience of the books has been tarnished or diminished, I am deeply sorry for the pain these comments have caused you. I really hope that you don't entirely lose what was valuable in these stories to you."

Leave Your Comments