Ananya from a magazine shows 'so positive'

AnanyaPanday recently graced the cover of a leading magazine with a home-shot series of pictures. The actress kept it fun, real and 'so positive' in these inside images from a leading magazine. The cover says it right, Ananya's 'So Positive' initiative against social media bullying provides a digital platform and puts across efforts to create maximum awareness of the same. Ananya's motion cover was one of a kind having Breakfast at Tiffany's in the background and Ananya twirling in the background.







The cover of the magazine was- Oh, So Positive! And, truly this positivity is what the world needs right now.For the first look, Ananya keeping it all candid while reading her book and is seen wearing a white crop top with ripped pants. Her hair is tied in mini-space buns and her smile is just brightening up the whole mood. Keeping her connect with nature in a meditation pose, Ananya is seen wearing a sports upper with biker shorts. Her hair is open and pulled back with the bandana.







--- Agencies

Leave Your Comments