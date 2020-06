The talented actress Zareen Khan, who has previously stunned everyone with her performances in several films, has taken a different route with her next film. For 'Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele', her next release, Zareen plays a homosexual character. The movie, a beautiful story of two individuals 'Veer and Mansi' - a gay guy and a lesbian girl - on a road trip, is aimed at challenging the social prejudices and the stigma attached to homosexuality in India.



Leave Your Comments