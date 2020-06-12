Ronit Roy loves grey characters





Ronit Roy has taken the industry by storm with his immaculate portrayals of characters which have some grey shades to them. When asked why he chooses such characters, the actor explains that they are more like real people. "There is no person with all black or all white shades in their character. A human being can be categorized as good and bad, but some people have more good than bad shade and vice versa.







Everybody in this world is grey, that's what the human mind is all about. You never think in black or in white," he explains, adding that he finds morally ambiguous characters exciting to play. Roy is slated to bring this excitement to his debut Tamil film 'Bhoomi', in which he plays the antagonist.







"It's a beautiful script. I am playing the villain and the role that I play shows deceitful truth of the corporate world. The director was keen that I should mouth my dialogues in Tamil, so I had to learn my dialogues in Tamil and have spoken them in Tamil itself," he shares.





