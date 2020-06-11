Tahsan's poem now in music video





Popular actor-musician Tahsan Khan wrote a poem titled 'Odrissho Porojibi' on Facebook. Now that poem composed in the words of song and music video. Sajid Sarkar gave the lyrics and Tahsan himself gave the voice. In this song, Tahsan depicts the tiny microorganism called coronavirus that is wreaking havoc all over the world and is gradually disrupting mankind. Regarding the background of the song 'Odrissho Porojibi', Tahsan said, "A close friend of mine has lost his mother. If only I could pay tribute to all those who are leaving us like this! But I could not do that. Instead, I wrote something about this horrible virus. There were prayers for those who were leaving in silence."The music of this song has been arranged by Sajid Sarkar and released on the YouTube channel of audio production company CD Choice on Wednesday.





Leave Your Comments