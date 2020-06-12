Tk 1,478.93 crore proposed for dev of sports



The government has allocated Tk 1,478 crore 93 lakh in the proposed budget for 2020-21 fiscal year, Tk 22 crore 37 lakh more than the current fiscal year, for the development of youths and sports, according to BSS.







"I propose an allocation of Tk 1,478 crore 93 lakh in the next year's budget for the development of youths and sports," Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal said on Thursday while placing the budget for the next financial year.





In the proposed budget Tk 233 crore 29 lakh has been allocated for development work while 1245 crore 64 lakh was allocated for operating issues.





Finance Minister in his speech said the government is playing an important role in the development of national wide infrastructure for sports and culture to organize different types of competitions and events.

