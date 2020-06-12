Partex Furniture products available at Evaly

Mohammad Rassel, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Evaly and Sushil Chandra Ghosh, Chief Operating Officer of Partex Furniture Industries Limited (PFIL) signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations on Wednesday. -AA



Partex Furniture products can be found at Evaly.com.bd, one of the top e-commerce based marketplaces in the country. The products of this popular furniture brand of the nation will now be available at affordable prices and attractive offers at Evaly. This information was given in a press release from Evaly on Wednesday (June 10).





It said Partex Furniture's various products such as beds, sofa sets, kitchen cabinets, doors, dining tables, industrial and office furniture products will be available at Evaly. To this end, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has recently been signed at the head office of Partex Furniture in Tejgaon.







Mohammad Rassel, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Evaly and Sushil Chandra Ghosh, Chief Operating Officer of Partex Furniture Industries Limited (PFIL) signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations. Under the agreement, Partex Furniture will sell a variety of products in Evaly as an approved online-based marketplace. And Partex Furniture will deliver the product to the buyers and provide them after-sales services.





