Temporary dismissal of people's representatives: Is it enough?





During the Covid-19 crisis, Bangladesh has seen the suffering of low-income people. Now the donor agencies and development partners are forecasting that more than five to ten percentof people will face extreme poverty due to the Covid-19 pandemic. All the business sectors have collapsed already. The garments factories are going to dismiss factory workers since there has been the cancellation of orders from the global brands and buyers.







The informal sector has been suffering the most during the coronavirus crisis. According to the International Labor Organization (ILO) data,more than 87 percent of the total labor force in Bangladesh are working in the informal sector. Since the country went through the lockdown for two consecutive months,all the labor force involved in the informal economy spent their days without any income. Besides, we have seen the government is compensating the formal sectors, but not package has been declared by the government for informal sectors so far.







The first patient of Covid-19 was reported in Wuhan, China, at the end of December 2019. World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on 11 March 2020. Bangladesh reported the first Coronavirus patient on 08 March and the first person to die due to the virus on 18 March of the same year. Bangladesh's government closed all the educational institutions from 18 March and will remain close until further.







Under pressure and with the health concern Bangladesh government went on formal lockdown from 26 March, and it continued till 30 May 2020. During the lockdown, there was control over the spread of the Coronavirus.And as soon the government eased the lockdown,the virus spread started to go higher, and there was an upsurge of reporting Covid-19 patients along with the number of deaths around the country. Now the government is reconsidering to go on lockdown again.







After the country went on lockdown in March 2020, the country started to experience a human tragedy. Since the major of the labor force work in the informal sector, almost everyone went out of income.







The low-income people and the labor force dependent on the informal economy become dependent on the relief and assistance from others. The private business houses started to downsize the workers from their organizations due to the cutting sales and canceling orders.







At the beginning of the lockdown,many wealthy people came on the streets with food, money, and necessary stuff for the people who are in need. Also, many organizations and professional unions have donated their earning and collections of funds to the prime minister's relief fund. From the PM's relief, fund relief goods were distributed to the lowest levels of administrative tiers. And then it started to become a mess.







Due to the increasing misuse and inconsistencies of the PM's relief fund and products government assigned 64 secretaries to coordinate the coronavirus prevention and the relief distribution. It also created a bit of controversy because they were supposed to help the local administration to make a proper list of jobless people. However, the local political leaders and the people working in the field didn't like it very much.







This is why on a meeting with the National Technical Advisory Committee for containing the spread of Covid-19, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina directed the authorities concerned to engage the local public representatives in a greater way in containing the Covid-19 spread in the country and help the population. This committee was formed on 19 April 2020, but the government overlooked the recommendations from the committee in most cases, especially on putting lockdown and easing it.







News started to come around about the misuse and stealing of relief goods and products from the PM's relief fund. Till now, almost 90 local representatives from Union Council to Municipalities were temporarily suspended. The news of misuse of relief goods and funds were spreading through social media like electricity and was raising criticism among civil society. Different departmental heads, ministers including the Prime Minister has uttered the 'zero tolerance' for the abuse of PM's relief fund, but it doesn't seem to change.







This is why Prime Minister Sheikh Hasinahas declared the direct cash transfer through mobile banking for the people who are in need. This was an excellent idea, so that there is no middleman. It will go directly from the PM's relief fund to the direct receiver or the jobless people. However, it turned out while the local representatives have made a list,there were many reports of nepotism and corruption.







So far, most of the suspensions of the local representativeswere made for a temporary time.And the convicts were asked for their explanation. This was done according to the law. But from our previous experiences, we have seen that nothing happens to these corrupt local representatives. Because they are elected for five years, and somehow, they will manage to freeze the process of their suspension. And once the process becomes active again,then by the time their term of office will be over.







If we want to see an end of this kind of misuse of the money and relief goods meant for the poor people, then we need to see some exemplary punishment for those corrupt people's representatives. We hope the government is well aware of the reality, and they will act accordingly to set an example for the future. We hope those corrupt people don'tget away with their acts this time. They should serve the punishment they deserve.













The writer is Assistant Professor, Department of Public Administration, Comilla University, Bangladesh. Email: (We acknowledge different sources with gratitude)The writer is Assistant Professor, Department of Public Administration, Comilla University, Bangladesh. Email: [email protected]

Leave Your Comments