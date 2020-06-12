What does 'herd immunity' mean for Bangladesh?





Six months have passed since the outbreak of the new coronavirus (aka Covid-19)had begun and this virus is responsible for more than 391,000 deaths while more than 6.6 million people are infected worldwideas of 5th June according to Johns Hopkins University (JHU). So far, it has taken its greatest toll in the United States followed by the UK, Brazil, Italy and France. Bangladesh reported its first three caseson 7th March 2020.







As of 5th June, country's total infection stands at 60,391 while the death toll rises to 811 as reported by the office of theDirectorate General of Health Services (DGHS).In Bangladesh, Covid-19 testing is being performed in a limited scale due to lack of capacity. Apart from the governmentdata, a number of deaths in different parts of the country have been reported in different media where the deceased showed Covid-19 symptoms. Those deaths have most likely escaped the official tally maintained by the DGHS. Hence, presumably the number of infected peopleas well as deaths could be much higher than the official number.







In a bid to control the pandemic, the governmentdeclared general holiday on 26th March which was extended up to 30th May. During these 66 days, public transport has remained suspended, shopping malls closed and airplanes grounded. Meanwhile, the Governmentimposed social distancing restrictions as well as quarantine and isolation of the suspected patients and incoming people from abroad. As desperate time calls for desperate measures, Police, armed forces along with executive magistrates were deployed to ensure public compliance with the governmentinstructions. Apparently, the governmenthas tried its best to contain the first wave of the virus. Despite all the measures taken, the infection curve does not yet display any sign of flattening.







In fact, the laxer approach to containing the spread of virus both from the governmentand the public has drawn condemnation. During the lockdown, people moved from Dhaka to their hometown in a large number flouting the social distancing practice. Some Muslim cleric grossly misguided their followers that coronavirus will not harm the pious Muslims. Many ignorant people in villages believed that the virus will only impact the cities and will not reach them. On the government's side, they declared general holiday but forgot to suspend public transport to limit mass movement. By the time the governmentdecided to ground all international flights, tens of thousands of people already entered the country from Europe and Middle East and managed to get out of the airport without being quarantined. Mismanagement in health sector, lack of decisive actions from the policymakers and government administration only worsened the situation.







Dhaka is a small city providing shelter to around 18 million residents which is literally 10% of the country's population. When half the Dhaka's residents left the city in crowd in the 4th week of March only to come back again as the general holiday expires gave Covid-19 a perfect chance for mass transmission. The impression that we get about the speed of transmission of the new coronavirus from one host to another from the macabre experience in Europe, America and China, itwill not be an exaggeration to compare the virus with bush fire.





If it gets the unhindered chance to spread in a city like Dhaka, the result would be a total massacre. And of course, it is an undeniable fact that the healthcare sector of a developing country like Bangladesh is not organized or equipped enough to fight off a pandemic like Covid-19. Moreover, high density of population, poor hygiene habits, lack of awareness, religious prejudice, extreme faith on fate,general reluctance to respect law and order, public gullibility to rumours are all perfect conduit for mass level community transmission of a fire-like contagious virus like Covid-19 which spreads through droplets.







The first fortnight of June is crucial for Bangladesh. The infection curve is still on the rise and a stringent lockdown is all we need. But failing to resolve the conflict between live and livelihood, the governmenthad to reopen the economy. In a speech addressing the nation in the last week of May, before restoring the semi-normalcy in economy and movement of life, the Prime Minister said that Bangladesh cannot afford to stay hibernated for long, life must go on and as the economy reopensall must act responsibly and stay safe;people's safety is on their own hand now. While many are in the opinion that a stricter lockdown, preferably 'curfew', is required in June to curb the pandemic, reopening the economy in contrast was a blow to them. As the pandemic is not yet showing any sign of weakness, reopeningthe economy raised a heightened concern of whether the Governmenthas adopted the paradigm of acquiring 'herd immunity'.





Herd immunity is the idea of allowing a virus to spread among a large portion of population which will eventually lead to sufficient resistance in people. In absence of a vaccine, herd immunity is the alternative way out. In the beginning, the virus spreads fast and gradually becomes milder as it mutates. Generally, to achieve the herd immunity, 60 to 70 percent of the population needs to get infected. When an overwhelming majority achieves immunity against the virus, the rest of the population becomes more secure and the infection gradually starts to fade away.







Until 4th June, Bangladesh tested 372,275 samples out of which 60,391 came out as positive which is 16.22% against total tests. Total death is 811 meaning the mortality rate is 1.54% whereas on the same day the global mortality rate is 5.89% (total identified 6,639,092 and total demise 391,249). Highest number of tests was done on 4th June which is 14,088. Considering the size of population in Bangladesh and scale of infection, the testing capacity is very low. With this amount of people infected, hospitals are already overwhelmed. Ventilators and ICU facilitiesare extremely limited and only available to VIPs.







Against this backdrop, if Bangladesh wishes to go for obtaining herd immunity and let the virus take its own course to infect at least 70% of its 180 million population, total number of infected will stand at 126 million. If we suppose 10% of the infected (i.e. 12.6 million) will face underlying conditions and will be requiring ventilators and ICU support, simply put, governmentand private hospitals and even makeshift medical camps and healthcare facilities will not be able to accommodate such staggering number of patients.





Therefore, death ratewill increase. Now let's take the what-if analysis a bit further. If 3% of the infected dies, the number would be 3.78 million. Since Covid-19 does not care about rich and poor and infect indiscriminately, people will start dying haphazardly. If such an overwhelming amount of people dies in a single country, only god knows what will happen afterwards. Bangladesh cannot afford to pay such price for acquiring herd immunity. Even if the mortality rate is reduced to 1%, a small percentage of a very large number is still a large number.







The idea of herd immunity was applicable and effective for pandemic influenza,measles, mumps, chickenpoxbut Covid-19 is a waystronger and deadlier virus. The Guardian interviewed David Nabarro, the World Health Organization's envoy to Britain and in his words: "Coronaviruses are horrible. You can't just let this thing wash over your society, because it will kill lots of old people, and a few younger people, it will make hospitals into a big mess and it will endanger health workers."





When Italy, Spain, France were grappling to limit the impact of Covid-19 in late March, Britain was comparatively in a safer position but reportedly the British government's early approachto the Covid-19 crisis was to allow the disease to spread. Now Britain's death toll stands at 40,000 with more than 283,000 people infected having mortality rate 14.13%. They are now trying to make things right although they denied their inaction.







Sweden took a different strategy to fight off Covid-19. They kept their economy open without executing any formal lockdown. Since March, when most of the European countries went into lockdown, the Swedes have been able to go shopping, visit restaurants, attend gyms and send their kids under 16 to school although gatherings of more than 50 people were banned. Neighbouring Denmark and Norway implemented tougher lockdowns. As of now, the mortality rate in Sweden is 10.9% which is among one of the highest globally whereas the mortality rate in Denmark and Norway are 4.8% and 2.8% respectively with fewer infections and deaths. Anders Tegnell, Sweden's top epidemiologist, who was the brain behind Sweden's Covid-19 containment strategy,recently admitted that Sweden's controversial approach inspired by his idea resulted in too many deaths. Swedish Governmenthave now decided to run an inquiry into the handling of the crisis.





Germany has followed the path of South Korea and implemented tighter lockdown and performed aggressive testing and effective contact tracing. Their strategy seemingly brought fruitful results. German death toll has not crossed 8,700 which is way lower than the death toll of its neighbours like France, Italy and Spain.













The writer is a freelance contributor.

Email: When Wuhan was struggling withthe outbreak in December, 2019 and then the virus jumped to Europe in February, 2020, ourgovernmentmight have thought that it would spare us and did not prepare its medical and healthcare infrastructures to fight the imminent pandemic. Bangladesh governmenthas not officially said anything about the herd immunity because of the huge risk to public lives it entails.But disregarding the British and Swedish experience, if governmenttakes thedangerous path to achieve herd immunity, it would be nothing but skating on thin ice.The most fundamental function of a governmentis to ensure safety of its citizens not the economy.Die-hard efforts are required to suppress the spread of the virusuntil the vaccine is made available.The writer is a freelance contributor.Email: [email protected]

Leave Your Comments