EC to get Tk 1717cr down almost Tk 500cr



An amount of Tk 1,717 crore has been allocated for the Election Commission in the proposed national budget for 2020-21 fiscal year, down by some Tk 500 crore of the allocation in the revised budget of the current fiscal year.





Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal made the announcement during the budget speech in Parliament on Thursday afternoon. Tk 2,219 crore was allocated for the EC Secretariat in the revised budget of 2019-20 fiscal year, while Tk 1921 crore in the actual budget of 2020-19 fiscal.



Leave Your Comments