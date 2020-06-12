Ctg MP Moslem Uddin Covid-19 positive



Moslem Uddin Ahmed, member of the parliament (MP) from Chattogram-8 constituency, and nine of his family members have been infected with coronavirus.





Dr Fazle Rabbi, Civil Surgeon of the district confirmed it. He said, ''A medical team from Boalkhali Upazila Health Complex collected samples from the MP and 14 of his family members on June 9. Of them, nine were tested to be coronavirus positive.''





Moslem Uddin's wife, son, grand children were among the infected ones.







Earlier on June 6, Mostafizur Rahman Chowdhury, MP from Chattaogam-16 (Banshkhali constituency), and ten of his family members were diagnosed coronavirus positive.









