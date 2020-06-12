Black money whitening scope again



Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal on Thursday proposed to make certain changes to the income tax law to enhance the flow of money in the economic mainstream in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. As a result people will be able to whiten black money in a wider purview.





AHM Mustafa Kamal stated that the authorities concerned will not raise any questions if people show their fixed deposits, savings schemes, shares and bonds with 10% tax in their tax returns and if people pay the certain amount of tax for their plots and flats.





He further said that from 1 July 2020 to 30 June 2021, there will be no questions about the source of earnings if people invest money in share markets paying 10% tax on the invested amount.





AHM Mustafa Kamal added that people will have to be enabled to invest more and more money to accelerate the flow of money. The entire world is heading for economic recession. Bangladesh is bracing for economic hardship too. AHM Mustafa Kamal laid emphasis on making and implementing revenue policies with far-sight to confront the existing critical time.





AHM Mustafa Kamal commented that unusual steps need to be taken during unusual times.







