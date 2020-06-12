Life, livelihoods ignored in budget: BNP



Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has that life, livelihoods and humanity have totally been ignored in the proposed national budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year. Party's Standing Committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury came up with the remarks while expressing instant reaction to the proposed budget unveiled in parliament on Thursday.





Voicing concern, Khasru, also a former commerce minister, said, "It is a process of whitening black money and keeping corruption going."





The GDP growth and revenue collection targets which have been set in the budget amid the coronavirus pandemic is tantamount to a "deception", he added.





He said a large portion of the total allocations has been given in the budget for mega projects, which is a questionable move at this time.





Khosru said mega projects should not have got priority at this time of pandemic as people's lives and livelihoods are now at stake. "The higher allocation for the mega projects has been given for the continuation of the current trend of corruption."





He said the government's allocation for the health sector and the social safety net is not adequate.





