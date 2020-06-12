37 fresh deaths 3,187 infected



The deadly novel coronavirus has taken 37 more people in Bangladesh taking the total to 1,049, In addition, the virus has infected 3,187 more individuals surging the total to 78,052. The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) revealed the updates at a regular health bulletin in the capital on Thursday. Professor Dr Nasima Sultana, additional director general of DGHS addressed the briefing, as she has been doing of late, and said, ''As many as 15,772 samples were tested in 55 authorized labs throughout the country in the past 24 hours. Of them 3,187 were found to be coronavirus positive.''





She went on to add, ''As many as 848 patients have made recoveries since Wednesday taking the total to 16,747. The recovery rate now stands at 21.46 percent while the death rate reaches 1.34 percent.''





The deadly COVID-19 has spread to all 64 districts in Bangladesh. The country reported its first case of the virus on March 8 while the first death was recorded on March 18. The killer virus, which broke out in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December last year, has so far killed at least 419,200 people across the globe. It has infected more than 7,471,000 people in 213 countries and territories.



The US is the worst-hit country with at least 115,100 deaths and more than 2,066,000 infections. Brazil has the second highest number of infections with 775,000 cases. The country has so far recorded at least 39,700 deaths. Russia has counted at least 502,000 cases to date and 6,500 deaths.







The UK has counted at last 41,100 deaths, the highest in Europe, followed by Italy with at least 34,100 casualties. France has lost at least 29,300 people followed by Spain with at least 27,100 casualties. Belgium has so far reported more than 9,600 deaths, followed by Germany with no fewer than 8,800 deaths while Iran has counted at least 8,500 casualties.





Canada has lost at least 7,900 citizens followed by the Netherlands with at least 6,000 casualties. China, the epicenter of the virus, has so far recoded as many as 4,600 deaths. India has counted at least 8,100 deaths with more than 287,000 infections. Pakistan has so far reported at least 2,300 deaths and more than 119,000 infections. Sri Lanka has recorded only 11 deaths and 1,869 infections.





The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the COVID-19 a pandemic. The outbreak of the virus has brought almost the entire world to an impasse.







Leave Your Comments