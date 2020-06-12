Social safety net gets Tk 955.74 billion



The proposed budget for the fiscal year 2020-21 has fixed a target to bring more people under the social safety net in order to reduce the plights of lower-income and vulnerable groups which were hit-hard due to the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus.





Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal proposed an allocation of Tk 955.74 billion in the social security sector, which is 16.83 percent of the total budget and 3.01 percent of GDP. In the revised budget of FY2019-20, the allocation was Tk 818.65 billion.





The funds will be used to implement and expand the coverage of various social security programs aimed to reduce poverty.





"As the government announced general holidays, lockdowns, closure of factories and businesses to stave off the spread of coronavirus infections, income of the common people has reduced, which now threatens our achievements in poverty alleviation and social security," Kamal said.





In order to address the crisis, the government has taken an initiative to make direct cash transfers to 5 million people in the current fiscal year to reduce the sufferings of the poor working people, he added.





The minister placed a set of proposals to widen the area of social safety net programs in FY2020-21. These include bringing all poor citizens, widows and women deserted by their husbands in 100 Upazilas most prone to poverty due to the coronavirus outbreak under the government's allowance schemes.







The number of beneficiaries of the allowance for insolvent people with disabilities will also be increased to 1.8 million under the program. Mustafa Kamal also proposed an allocation of Tk 1 billion in FY 2020-21 for the 'Rural Social Services Program' to keep the rural economy moving in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic, and create self-employment opportunities for the poor and vulnerable people in rural areas.









