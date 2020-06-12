Tk 5.68 trillion budget proposed



Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal on Thursday placed the national budget of Tk 5.68 trillion for the fiscal year 2020-21 to rescue the economy battered by the coronavirus epidemic.







The proposed spending plan, the biggest in the country's history, represents a 13 percent increase over the revised outlay for the outgoing fiscal year and is 8.56 percent higher than the main budget for FY 2020.





Without foreign grants, the budget gap will increase to a record Tk 1.9 trillion, or 6 percent of GDP, which crosses the red line for the first time in recent history.





The finance minister unveiled his second national budget in the brief parliamentary session afternoon in the presence of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and a limited number of lawmakers amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.





AHM Mustafa Kamal proposed an allocation of Tk 292,470 million for health services and health education sector, up by 23.44 percent from last year's revised allocation. He proposed an allocation of Tk 955.74 billion in the social security sector, which is 16.83 percent of the total budget and 3.01 percent of GDP. In the revised budget of FY2019-20, the allocation was Tk 818.65 billion. President Abdul Hamid had earlier authenticated the budget bill after it was approved by the cabinet.





The 2020-21 budget is also the second presented by the Awami League government in their third term. The budget for the outgoing fiscal initially stood at Tk 5.23 trillion but was later scaled down to Tk 5.01 trillion.





The latest budget continues the trend of a year-on-year growth in government spending with Kamal's maiden fiscal plan in 2019-20 marking an 18 percent increase over the previous year's revised budget while the 2018-19 budget presented by his predecessor Abul Maal Abdul Muhith was 25 percent bigger than the revised budget of the year before.





Economic activities have stalled in the last three months due to the pandemic with export and import hitting rock bottom. Financial losses will increase further if the crisis lingers, which makes the government worry about realising the revenue.





Bangladesh revised down its economic growth estimate to 5.2 percent for fiscal 2020 from its original estimate of 8.2 percent. Bangladesh aims to achieve 8.2 percent economic growth in the year starting July 1, Kamal said in parliament.





The revenue collection target for the next fiscal year has been set Tk 3780,000 million. Of the amount, the NBR has been tasked to realize a revenue collection target of Tk 3300,000 million, the non-NBR revenue collection target is Tk150,000 million while the non-tax revenue collection target is Tk 330,000 million.







Besides, Tk 40,130 million will come from foreign grants. Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal placed Tk 5.68 trillion national budget -- 17.9% of GDP -- for 2020-21 fiscal with an ambitious target of 8.2 percent GDP growth.









