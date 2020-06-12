Bandarban DC test positive for coronavirus









Deputy commissioner of Bandarban district Mohammad Daudul Islam tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday.





Civil Surgeon Aung Sui Marma said his samples were tested at Cox’s Bazar PCR lab in the night. Later, a medical team visited the house of the deputy commissioner.





However, he will take treatment from home, said Civil Surgeon Aung Sui.





A total of 78 people including the Chittagong Hill Tracts Affairs Minister Bir Bahadur Ushwe Sing have been found infected with Covid-19 and of them 15 made recovery.





Additional deputy commissioner Shamim Hossain said the DC might have contracted the virus as he attended many programme and now he is doing well.

