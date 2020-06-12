Swechchashebak league leader shot dead in Chattogram





A Swechchashebak League leader was gunned down by some miscreants at Nanupur Bazar in Fatikchhari upazila on Thursday night.





The deceased was identified as Rashed Kamal, 38, general secretary of Nanupur union unit Swechchashebak League.





Quoting local people, police said a group of miscreants, riding on a CNG run auto-rickshaw, swooped on Kamal while he was monitoring the construction work of a road around 9 pm, said Abdullah Al Masum, additional superintendent of Hathazari Police.





At one stage, the miscreants opened fire on him, leaving him injured.





Later, he was taken to Nazirhat upazila health complex where doctors declared him dead.





A tense situation was prevailing in the area over the incident.





