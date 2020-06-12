14 policemen among 24 Covid-19 patients detected in Kushtia









Twenty four people including 14 policemen were infected with coronaviorus in the last 24 hours in Kushtia till Thursday night, raising the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases to 202.





District Civil Surgeon AHM Anwarul Isalm, said samples of 121 people were tested on Thursday and 24 of them were diagnosed with the highly contagious virus.





A total of 22 policemen have, so far, been infected with Covid-19 in the district, he said.





However, 202 people have been infected with the virus since the detection of the first coronavirus cases in the district on April 22. Of them, 37 people recovered from the virus.





Bangladesh on Thursday saw another spike in COVID-19 cases as the health authorities of the country confirmed the detection of 3,187 new patients across the country in the last 24 hours, taking the total number to 78,052.





Besides, the death toll stands at 1049 as fast the spreading disease claimed 37 more lives during the same period.

