BSMMU paediatric surgeon dies from COVID-19









Prof Gazi Zahirul Hasan, a paediatric surgeon in BSMMU, has died in hospital care after contracting the novel coronavirus infection.





He passed away during treatment in Dhaka Medical College Hospital's intensive care unit in the early hours of Friday, BSMMU spokesman Prashanta Kumar Majumder said.





Zahirul tested positive for COVID-19 a fortnight ago but was admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital last week as his condition began to deteriorate, according to BSMMU Vice Chancellor Kanak Kanti Barua.









"His oxygen saturation level was dropping. As a result he moved into Dhaka Medical College's ICU," he said.





"He was a very proficient doctor and made many contributions to medical education. This is a big loss for us," added Kanak.





Zahirul was a student of the 17th batch of Mymensingh Medical College.





