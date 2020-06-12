Coronavirus: Bangladesh sees record 3,471 cases, 46 deaths in a day









Bangladesh on Friday saw the highest-ever jump in coronavirus cases and deaths in a single day as the health authorities confirmed the detection of record 3,471 new patients and 46 deaths in the last 24 hours.





“Now the death toll in the country reached 1095 while the total cases rose to 81,523,” said Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Dr Nasima Sultana at its daily online briefing.





In the last 24 hours, 59 coronavirus testing laboratories across the country tested highest 15,990 samples, Dr Nasima said adding “So far 473,322 samples have been tested.”





The detection rate of new patients on Friday has been recorded at 21.71 percent.Across the country 502 more patients made recovery, she said adding that so far 17,249 people have recovered from the disease.









Against the total number of detected cases, the recovery rate is 21.16 percent and the mortality rate is 1.34 percent in the country.





Among the new dead, 37 were male and nine were female. “Their age-based analysis says, one was aged between 21 and 30 years, six were aged between 31 and 40 years, three between 41 and 50, 12 between 51 and 60, 15 between 61 and 70, seven between 71 and 80, one between 81 and 90 and another was aged above 100 years,” Dr Nasima said.





Nineteen patients died in Dhaka division, 11 died in Chattogram division, two in Rajshahi division, three in Sylhet division, three in Barishal division, five in Rangpur division, one in Khulna division, and another died in Mymensingh division.





“Thirty two patients breathed their last in hospitals across the country while 14 other died at home,” Dr Nasima added.





Three new labs have started the RT-PCR testing to detect COVID-19. They are--- Chittagong University lab, Imperial Hospital in Chattogram and Dr Lal Path Labs in Dhaka.





Across the country, 436 more people were taken to isolation in the last 24 hours while 188 were released. Currently, 9,012 people are in isolation.





During the same period, another 2,888 people were home and institutionally quarantined and 2,034 were released. At present 59,853 people are quarantined across the country.





