Proposed budget is balanced, life-oriented: Quader









Noting that the proposed budget for fiscal 2020-21 was prepared in a different reality and context, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today said this budget is a balanced and life-oriented economic plan.





“Considering all the aspects, a balanced budget has been announced this year to recover the country’s economy from coronavirus fallout. This is a people-friendly and life-oriented economic plan,” he said.





Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, was speaking at a press conference through videoconferencing from his official residence.





The press briefing was arranged at the AL president’s Dhanmondi political office here to give the party’s reaction on the proposed national budget for fiscal 2020-21.





AL presidium members Jahangir Kabir Nanak and Abdur Rahman, joint general secretaries Dr Dipu Mini and AFM Bahauddin Nasim, publicity secretary Dr Abdus Sobhan Golap, office secretary barrister Biplab Barua and deputy office secretary Sayeem Khan were, among others, present at the press briefing.

