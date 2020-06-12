Journo receives burn injury in city fire









Moazzem Hossain Nannu, a crime reporter of Daily Jugantor and a former secretary of Crime Reporters Association of Bangladesh (Crab) sustained burn injuries in a fire incident at his residence in city’s Aftabnagar early Friday.





Inspector Bacchu Mia, in-charge of Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) police camp, said the incident took place around 4 am at Peace Tajmahal Apartment inside Zahirul Islam City in the area.





Resident Medical officer of DMCH burn unit Dr Partha Shankar Pal said Nannu received 60 percent burn injury and he is undergoing treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital.





Nannu’s wife said the fire broke out when he put off the light of the room of their son Shapnil who died recently in an AC blast incident.





Meanwhile, President Abul Khayer and general secretary Asaduzzaman Biku of Crime Reporters Association of Bangladesh (Crab) sought doa from all for early recovery of the journalist.





On January 2, Shapnil Ahmed Piash, 26, son of Moazzem Hossain Nannu, died after the compressor of an air-conditioner (AC) exploded in their house.

