Bangladesh now 10th in global daily, weekly increase in COVID-19 cases: WHO









Bangladesh is now 10th in the world both in daily and weekly increase in new coronavirus cases, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) coronavirus (COVID-19) dashboard.

Latin American country Brazil ranked the 1st in new infections in 24 hours with 32,913 cases.

USA ranked second with 20,315 cases, India ranked third with 9,996 cases, Russian Federation ranked fourth with 8,779 cases.

WHO website shows Pakistan in fifth position with 5,834 new cases in 24 hours while Chile sixth, Peru seventh, Mexico eighth, Saudi Arabia ninth and Bangladesh in 10th position with 3,190 new cases in 24 hours as of Thursday morning.





WHO weekly ranking also shows Bangladesh in 10th position with 19,725 infections in the last 7 days until Thursday.

In weekly infection ranking, Brazil ranked first, USA second while South Asian country India ranked third with 69,660 infections in the last seven days.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh on Friday reported the highest new coronavirus cases 3,471 as well record deaths 46 in the last 24 hours until Friday morning.

The Health authorities have so far reported 81,523 coronavirus cases and 1,095 deaths.

