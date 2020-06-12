Nasim in 'precarious' state









Awami League leader Mohammed Nasim, who has been on life support for the last eight days, is now in a precarious state as his condition showed no sign of improvement, according to doctors.





Nasim has been battling for his life after suffering a brain stroke during treatment for COVID-19.





Although he later tested negative for the coronavirus infection, the former health minister remains in critical condition, said BSMMU Vice Chancellor Kanak Kanti Barua, who is overseeing Nasim's treatment as part of a 13-member panel.





"His condition is precarious. There has been no improvement in his condition, instead it’s turning worse."





Nasim's family are keen on flying him to Singapore for treatment but that will not be possible in his current state, according to another member of the medical panel.





Nasim was admitted to the Bangladesh Specialised Hospital in Dhaka's Shyamoli with a fever on Jun 1 and later tested positive for the novel coronavirus.





The Awami League stalwart later underwent brain surgery after suffering a stroke on Jun 5. He is currently on life support even after testing negative for COVID-19 twice in the meantime.









According to the health directorate's protocol, a COVID-19 patient is considered to be free from the disease if he later tests negative two times in a row.





Nasim is the son of M Mansur Ali, one of the four national leaders slain inside Dhaka Central Jail in 1975 after the assassination of independence architect Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.





He became the post and telecommunication minister when the Awami League returned to power in 1996. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina gave her the charge of housing and public works ministry as well the next year.





After handling both ministries until March, 1999, he became the home minister.





Hasina did not keep him in her cabinet after sweeping the 2008 elections, but made him health minister in the next term after the 2014 polls.





Zahid Malik, who had been the state minister for health during Nasim’s stint at the helm, is health minister now.





A presidium member of the ruling party, Nasim has been working as the coordinator of the 14-Party Coalition led by the Awami League.

