Kana Rajar Suranga



KAana RajarSuranga is called the Tunnel of the One Eyed Chieftain. Locals say that these tunnels were constructed for self-defense by a Rakhain chief, who was blind in one eye, while he had been reigning over this region. It is not known for certain whether any king of that description reigned here at all.









The existence of these tunnels can be easily discovered in the hilly areas of Nidania, Ukhiarghona and Nhila of Ukhia, Ramu and Teknafthanas respectively. The fronts of these tunnels are considerably wide.







A big truck can pass through these without any maneuvering. Some people believe that there is hidden treasure into the tunnel located at Ramu. That is why local people call it "AndarManik" or "Hidden Treasure".









Adventurers tried in vain to enter the tunnel of Mohammad Shafirbeel of Ukhia. In 1978 A.D. an Australian Gas and Oil Exploration Team entered into this tunnel, but their men could not reach the other end.











A large number of wild birds are found living inside these tunnels. The history of how these tunnels came into existence is shrouded in mystery which is yet to be unraveled.



How to go





Dhaka and Cox's Bazar are linked by road. You can take a bus from Dhaka to reach Cox's Bazar. From Cox's Bazar, you can take local transports which travel to Teknaf or Ramu. From there, ask the locals to reach that destination by taking any local transport or by walk.



Where to stay





The accommodation facilities in Cox's Bazar are remarkable. There are several great hotels in the region.



Things to do





Discover the hidden truth into the tunnel, take photos etc.



Travel tips





1. Keep fresh drinking water all the time,

2. Bye some necessary products from local markets like torch, rope etc.

