Facebook tests Wikipedia integration in search results



Facebook has started showing Wikipedia knowledge boxes in its search results. Looking up famous personalities, movies, TV shows and more shows the Wikipedia knowledge box along with their Facebook page and other details, reports Hindustan Times.







This was first shared on Twitter by Jc Van Zijl, and it was later confirmed by TechCrunch that Facebook is indeed testing this feature. This is an updated version of Facebook Search that is being piloted right now. It essentially adds more factual information in Facebook's search results along with other details.





Users can try it out by searching for a public figure, movie, place on Facebook. If the feature works then the Wikipedia knowledge box will appear on the right side. For example, searching for actress and producer Viola Davis on Facebook, a proper and detailed information on her will be displayed on the right side along with her photos.





The Wikipedia knowledge box also displays personal information like the person's birth date and place. Since Davis is an actress, her movies and TV shows are displayed with related actors below. You'll also see the Wikipedia branding below along with an option to determine if the information is accurate or not.



This is the same Wikipedia knowledge box that appears on Google Search. Facebook integrating it on its search results adds more factual information for users to read. Other details that Facebook shares are only those that are public and available within its platform.





The new Wikipedia test is available on Facebook's iOS and desktop apps, and mobile web as well. But since it's in testing all users may not see the Wikipedia integration.







