Shraddha makes relationship official?



For some time, the rumor mill has been abuzz with the news of ShraddhaKapoor finding love with photographer Rohan Shrestha. Despite being spotted together multiple times, neither the actress nor the photographer has confirmed their alleged romance.





However, on Tuesday, the 'Saaho' actress was spotted enjoying a bike ride with Rohan, adding substance to the raging rumor. In the photos that have gone viral, Shraddha, in all-black attire with a black t-shirt, track pants, and facemask, was seen sitting behind Rohan as he drove his scooty around Bandra.





As the two spent quality time together outside after being in lockdown for roughly two months, one wonders if the actress is finally conforming her romance withRohan. Reportedly, the alleged couple has been dating for two years, and was rumored to get married soon till Shakti Kapoor quashed the reports.

Leave Your Comments