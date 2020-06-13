BiG B's voice in Google Maps soon



Amitabh Bachchan is one of the legendary Bollywood stars who has several blockbusters under his belt. Apart from acting, Amitabh has a keen interest in poetry and audio dubbing as well.







From giving his deep and rich voice to various radio ads to dubbing movies, Amitabh might now lend his voice to Google Maps, according to reports making rounds on the internet. If sources are to be true, then Google Maps is currently in talks with Big B to lend his voice for all navigation instructions in the country.







As per the current situation, the actor will have to do the voice recording from home to maintain safety and social distancing norms. So far there's no confirmation from either of the sides and therefore the voice of Karen Jacobsen, a New-York based entertainer is being used by Google in India.







