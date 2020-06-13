Anushka opens mystery of divorce herself



Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma was got married to Indian national team star cricketer ViratKohli on December 11, 2017. Since then, their 'happy life' was going well. But suddenly the rhythm fell; buzz about their divorce went spread around.







But in the current situation, their chemistry has become more manipulated, it can be understood by looking at various posts on their social media. But why this buzz at this happy time? An old article about Mr. and Mrs. Kohli suddenly went viral. Since then it has been trending.





However, netizens are also reluctant to listen to such rumors. In this context, Anushka said, filth is also going on with the issue like divorce. I wonder why people don't use their intellect. I may not have anything in this viral. But not all viral can go emotionally.





