Mizan's 'Juddher Golpo'



Mizan is one of the most powerful singers in Bangladeshi band music. He has sung many songs for a number of bands. Fans of his singing are listeners of different generations. This popular musician has come up with a new song on the occasion of Eid. Its name is 'JuddherGolpo'.







The song has been released from audio-video production company G-Series. The song 'JuddherGolpo' was written by Samuel Haque. Music director Mehedi has arranged the melody and music. About the song, Mizan said, "It is a rich song. The melody has also been greatly arranged. I am sure the listeners will like the song very much."







