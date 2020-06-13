Published:  12:44 AM, 13 June 2020

Mizan's 'Juddher Golpo'

Mizan's 'Juddher Golpo'

Mizan is one of the most powerful singers in Bangladeshi band music. He has sung many songs for a number of bands. Fans of his singing are listeners of different generations. This popular musician has come up with a new song on the occasion of Eid. Its name is 'JuddherGolpo'.

The song has been released from audio-video production company G-Series. The song 'JuddherGolpo' was written by Samuel Haque. Music director Mehedi has arranged the melody and music. About the song, Mizan said, "It is a rich song. The melody has also been greatly arranged. I am sure the listeners will like the song very much."




Leave Your Comments


Latest News

More From Entertainment

Video Gallery

Photo Gallery

E-Paper

E-Paper

Go to Home Page »