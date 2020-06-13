Belal Khan's new song 'Ghum Ashena'



National Award Winning singer Belal Khan has sung a new title in the lyrics of Jamal Hossain and composed by Ahmed Humayun titled 'GhumAsena'. As usual, MahinAwlad will also make a music video for this song. However, it has not been decided yet who will be the model in the new song.







Belal Khan said that the model will be finalized as soon as the shooting is planned. Regarding Belal's new song, Jamal Hossain said, "Honestly, people still want to listen to good songs with good lyrics and beautiful melodies.







The song of Belal today proves why the song 'GhumAsena' will surpass the popularity of other song." Belal Khan said, "I liked the song 'GhumAsena'. The lyrics of this song are just as wonderful as the melody. I am also very optimistic about this song. 'The song will soon be released."







Note that Belal Khan has sung more than ten songs in dramas and films with Ahmed Humayun's melody. That is why the understanding of work between them is also excellent. After returning to Dhaka, Belal Khan became busy with the songs of other artistes. He himself has been busy creating tunes for other artists.

Leave Your Comments