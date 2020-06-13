'Baul Utsab' on Facebook



The Baul artistes have become helpless due to the outbreak of coronavirus. A charity festival has been organized for them this time. The festival started on June 10 and will continue till June 19. The bauls will take part in the event organized on Facebook.The festival will be broadcast live from a Facebook page called The Musicians. The program will start at 8 pm every night and will continue till 11 pm.







Tonu Roy, Kamruzzaman Rabbi, Anan Baul, Baul Khagendranath Sarkar, Ershadul Haque, Musa Kalim Mukul, Jasim Uddin, Fateh Ali Khan Akash and Gobindo Das and many others will take part in it.On behalf of The Musicians, Gobindo Das said, "Those who only live with music or cultural activities, this is the only livelihood of those people. Many Baul artistes do not have food at home.







There is no money for treatment of diseases. They can't pay house rent or electricity bill. Many people are spending their days living in uncertainty. They will be helped from the money received from this festival. The rich will be called upon to stand by the Bauls in every episode. That fund will be used to help indigent artistes."

Leave Your Comments