Shahnoor returns shooting after three months



After lockdown at her home for three months at a time viewers' choice film actress Shahnoor has returned to acting. She started shooting of upcoming Eid special drama titled 'Bou Bari', which is being directed by SadequeSiddiqui, at Priyanka Shooting House in the capital's Eskaton area.







Shahnoor will play the role of elder bride in the play. Under same director's direction Shahnoor earlier acted in TV plays and a film.Basically to work in SadequeSiddiqui'sEid play Shahnoor will return to acting after three months. While talking in this regard Shahnoor said, "We are taking part in shooting maintaining hygiene.







Under SadequeSiddiquiBhai's direction I acted in drama serials and films. I have full confidence on his direction. Therefore, social distance will be maintained during shooting. I got several proposals for acting under some directors' direction. I did not agree to work where there was lack of hygiene.







Though I had experience to work under SadequeBhai's direction so, his unit was known to me in this case. For this reason, I agreed to act in his Eid play. I have liked story of the play. I am acting in role of elder bride in the play which is a significant role."





During coronavirus Shahnoor did not take part in any shooting for last three months. Before lockdown she acted in two short films which were made on the occasion of Bangabandhu's birth centenary.







Shahnoor herself made one short film titled Ekti Bangladesh. Shahnoor informed that during lockdown she stood beside destitute and helpless people. She not only extended her hands towards them in Dhaka but also her own hometown Satkhira's people.







Leave Your Comments