AR Rahman joins Farooki's 'No Land's Man' as music composer, co-producer



AR Rahman, India's renowned Oscar and Grammy-winning music composer joined as the latest team member for renowned Bangladeshi director MostofaSarwarFarooki's upcoming international project 'No Land's Man', reports UNB.





Joining renowned and globally acclaimed Indian actor NawazuddinSiddiqui, Rahman will also co-produce the film alongside being the film's music composer.Popular Bangladeshi actor NusratImroseTisha, who is also one of the Bangladeshi co-producers of this film alongside Farooki from their production house 'Chabial', confirmed the news in her official Facebook and Instagram page.





Nicknamed as the 'Mozart of Madras', AR Rahman is considered one of the most successful and respected Indian music producer-composer-singer and awarded a total of six Indian National Film Awards, two Academy Awards, two Grammy Awards, a BAFTA Award, a Golden Globe Award, fifteen Filmfare Awards and seventeen Filmfare Awards South. In November, popular Bangladeshi singer and actor TahsanRahman Khan joined NawazuddinSiddiqui and the debuting Australian actor Megan Mitchell for the lead roles in the film.





AR Rahman joined the ensemble list of producers in Farooki's big international project, alongside with Nawazuddin and his brother ShamasNawabSiddiqui from 'Magic If Films', award-winning US producer ShrihariSathe, director MostafaSarwarFarooki and actor NusratImroseTisha from their production house 'Chabial', renowned Bangladeshi corporation Square Group's Director AnjanChowdhury and Bangladeshi streaming service BongoBD.





A long-awaited and critically acclaimed project for its vision, "No Land's Man" won the Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA) and Asia Pacific Screen Awards' Script Development fund in 2014 and also became part of the Asian Project Market at Busan, South Korea. The film was also chosen as the best project at India's Film Bazaar, the same year.





'No Land's Man' is the second film of Farooki's identity trilogy, with his previous film 'ShonibarBikel' (Saturday Afternoon) being the first one. Post-production of the film is being temporarily paused due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

