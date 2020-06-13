BCB stands beside leg-spinner Aminul's father

Aminul Islam Biplob



Following Bangladesh leg-spinner Aminul Islam Biplob's father admitted to Heart Foundation with Tamim's help, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is also standing by his side looking after Aminul's father.







Aminul's father Abdul Kuddus was admitted to the National Heart Foundation. Debashish Chowdhury, the chief physician of the BCB, is constantly getting the news of his father from Biplob on the phone, giving necessary advice.







Not only Debashish Chowdhury, but also many others associated with BCB are taking the news of his father and telling him what to do. Biplob confirmed the news to a bangla online portal on his mobile phone on Thursday evening.





"Everyone is getting news from BCB. Debashish Sir wants to know the situation by phone. He is also giving necessary advice," Aminul said. "My father is a little better now by the grace of Allah. Shortness of breath has decreased a lot compared to yesterday." Aminul added.





His father was denied admission by several hospitals as he has been showing some symptoms similar to coronavirus patients for some days now. But he said his father is basically a heart patient.







There was shortness of breath before. Still suffering from shortness of breath. He was admitted to the hospital due to shortness of breath. But at the hospital where he was taken, Corona tested him first, saw the report and then told him to be admitted.





"We went to the Heart Foundation after a lot of struggle. My father is already a heart patient. His previous test reports were saying the same thing. So after being taken to the Heart Foundation in an emergency, the doctors on duty can catch a glimpse by looking at it - probably not coronary heart disease. But no seats were available. The seats were not empty. We were in a dilemma then." Aminul said.





"Thinking about what to do, who to tell, I contacted our manager Sabbir Bhai (Sabbir Khan) and Tamim Bhai. Tamim Bhai talked to the doctor and arranged a seat. Even then, corona has been tested in accordance with current hygiene rules. Doctors are currently keeping him in isolation." Aminul added.







On Wednesday, Bangladesh ODI captain Tamim Iqbal learned that Aminul's ordeal and helped admit Kuddus to Heart Foundation."I had been trying to admit my father to a hospital after his condition deteriorated. But every time we got rejected as he is showing some symptoms of coronavirus including breathing problem," Aminul told the media.







Leave Your Comments