Bayern missing Mueller, Lewandowski for potential title-clincher

Thomas Mueller (L) and Robert Lewandowski. -Agency



Bayern Munich could secure an eighth straight Bundesliga title this weekend, but host Borussia Moenchengladbach on Saturday without suspended duo Thomas Mueller and Robert Lewandowski.





Bayern will be confirmed champions with a win on Saturday if second-placed Borussia Dortmund lose at relegation-threatened Fortuna Duesseldorf earlier in the day. That scenario would give Hansi Flick's side an unassailable 10-point lead with three games remaining.





But Bayern are without Lewandowski, the league's top scorer this season with 30 goals, and Mueller, who is one short of the Bundesliga record of 21 assists in a single campaign. "It's annoying, but we can't do anything about it," said Bayern coach Flick.





Thiago Alcantara has also been ruled out, for three weeks and needs an operation after struggling with a groin problem, Flick said Friday. Joshua Zirkzee, 19, is an option to replace Lewandowski up front while Serge Gnabry could start for Mueller if he is fit after a back injury.







Bayern proved they can score goals without Lewandowski by thumping Hoffenheim 6-0 in late February when the Polish striker was injured. They had a scare in Wednesday's German Cup semi-final win over Eintracht Frankfurt, when Danny da Costa equalised for the visitors before Lewandowski sealed a 2-1 win with his 45th goal this season.







Mueller admitted Bayern were "tired", "worn out" and scrapped their way to victory in the first of three games in six days. But they are still in the running to repeat their 2013 treble having beaten Chelsea 3-0 away in their Champions League last-16 first leg before the competition was suspended in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic.





Fourth-placed Gladbach pulled off a shock 2-1 victory at Borussia Park when the sides met last December.But Marco Rose's side have been erratic of late, crushing Union Berlin 4-1 at home at the end of May before stumbling to defeat at Freiburg last weekend. Rose hopes to include Swiss forward Breel Embolo, with the 23-year-old fit after an ankle knock.











---AFP, Berlin







