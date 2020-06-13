Nazrul researcher Prof Abdul Qayyum dies



Professor Mohammad Abdul Qayyum, a Nazrul exponent and former Jahangirnagar University teacher, has died at the age of 87.He passed away at his home in Dhaka's Siddheshwari due to old age on Friday morning, said Nazrul Institute's Executive Director Abdur Razzak Bhuyian.





Prof Qayyum, a trustee of the institute, was buried at Azimpur Graveyard in the afternoon.National Professor Rafiqul Islam and State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid have sent their condolences.





Born in Dhaka on January 12, 1931, Prof Qayyum was the son of Mohammad Quasem, a friend of National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam.He graduated from the Dhaka University's Bangla Department in 1953 and did his master's the next year.He also studied linguistics at the University of London and did his PhD there in 1965.





Prof Qayyum started his teaching career at Karachi Islamia College. He worked at the Chattogram University from 1967 to 1975 before joining the Jahangirnagar University. The academician retired in 1995.





He has penned over two dozen books, including 'Pandulipi Path O Path-Somalochona', 'Ovidhan', Chawk Bazarer Ketabpotti', 'Unish Shotoke Dhakar Sahityo O Songskrity', 'Rotnaboty Theke Ogni-Bina', 'Somokaler Dorpone', 'Bangali Pronito Prothom Bangla Ovidhan' and 'Nana Prosonge Nazrul'.He received the Nazrul Award from the institute for his contribution to research on the national poet.







Leave Your Comments