RAB arrest 2 top drug dealers in city

Two arrestees with the RAB personnel. -UNB



Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) arrested two alleged drug dealers along with 29 Kg hemp from Dhanmondi in the city on Friday.The arrestees were identified as Md Babul, 30, and Shahida Akhter, 50. The elite force had information that a group of drug traders was coming to Dhanmondi through Mirpur Road carrying Hemp to sell in Dhanmondi.







Based on secret information, a team of Rab-2 battalion waylaid the group at Road no-7 of Dhanmondi at around 2:05 pm, said Senior ASP (Media) of the Rab-2 Md Zahid Ahsan, reports UNB.







When a suspected Private Car reached near the Rab team at around 2:20 pm, they gave a signal to stop the car. Sensing presence of the law enforcers, the two arrestees tried to flee the scene after getting out of the private car, Senior ASP Zahid said.





At one stage, Rab managed to arrest them and following their statements, recovered 29 kgs hemp, that were kept hidden inside the private car, he said.





During primary interrogation, they revealed that they have been bringing hemp consignment from bordering areas through using various goods-carrying transports and then supplied Dhaka city for a long time.

