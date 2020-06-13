Rohingya cyclists sharing information in Cox's Bazar camps



Rohingya cyclists have been delivering lifesaving information about Covid-19 among the Rohingya population in different settlements in Cox's Bazar under the supervision of International Organization for Migration (IOM).





IOM's Mental Health and Psychosocial Support (MHPSS) unit in Cox's Bazar began disseminating proper information throughout the Rohingya settlements by bicycle for days, said a press release from IOM, reports UNB. Although the social distancing is a crucial aspect in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, it poses challenges in Rohingya camps in the district.





In line with the 2030 Agenda and the United Nations 'green recovery' recommendations to encourage a culture of cycling, IOM has been supporting Rohingyas to use bicycles procured and painted locally to ride throughout pre-identified sections of the camp.





The cyclists use megaphones to deliver pre-recorded messages to each area. The initiative is conducted by Rohingyas, for Rohingya refugees, and has already reached approximately 67,000 beneficiaries across the camp. Scaled-up messaging will continue as COVID-19 numbers rise. "





I'm so happy to play a role in my community by providing information around the camp during such a serious time," said Mohammed Hasan, a Rohingya cyclist participating in the program. "Because of this, I can now lead my family with an income from the work."





Message content ranges from key COVID-19 information to general mental health and psychosocial support information, and is recorded in English, Rohingya and Bangla."As COVID-19 numbers rise inside the camp, new challenging dimensions add to an already complex situation.





At IOM, we're adapting our response using sustainable methods to serve the most vulnerable and ensure that no one is left behind," said Kenny Rasool, MHPSS Capacity Building Liaison Officer at IOM Cox's Bazar.As of Thursday, 37 Rohingya refugees have been tested positive for the virus, said IOM.







