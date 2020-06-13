It's not a Covid-19 budget: CPD



Terming the proposed budget for 2020-21 fiscal year an as usual budget, Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) on Friday said an innovative Covid-19 budget was needed to address the economic recovery amid the pandemic.





CPD's reaction came a day after Finance Minister AKM Mustafa Kamal unveiled a Tk 5.68 trillion budget for the upcoming fiscal year.





It said the government has mostly opted for a conventional budget for the fiscal 2020-21 when it needed to be more innovative to address the multidimensional challenges presented by the coronavirus crisis.





CPD had urged the government to priorities health, social safety net, agriculture and employment generation and it believes the budget has rightly put emphasis on these sectors.





However, its promises and priorities have not been translated into actions through innovative approaches and allocation of adequate resources, according to the think-tank.





The total allocation for the healthcare sector amounts to Tk 292.47 billion in FY21, marking an increase of 14% from FY20, while its development budget allocation rose by only 1.90%, CPD noted in its analysis. The allocation for the health as a share of the total budget has increased from 4.72% in FY20 to 5.15% in FY21





However, this is lower than the allocation of 6.18% of budget in FY10 when there was no pandemic.







The increase in the total budget allocation for health in FY21 therefore followed a linear trend line, indicating that the rise was business-as-usual and nothing out of the ordinary, despite the fact that the healthcare sector is reeling from the shocks of COVID-19, it said.





Remittance growth target has been set at 15 percent but it may be hit hard due to job losses in host countries, lower outbound remittance from GCC countries due to Covid-19, oil price slump, various restrictive measures and stringent health related conditionality's in host countries.





Allocation for health as a share of the GDP has increased from 0.84% in FY20 to 0.92% in FY21 but it is only marginally higher than the average allocation of 0.82% of the GDP since FY10.





The budget allocation for health has been less than 1% of the GDP for the past 12 years indicating that healthcare was never a priority sector for the government and that has not changed in FY21 even during a pandemic, CPD said.





High out-of-pocket expenditure on health could also push many people into poverty during the crisis as they struggle to bear health-related expenses on their own, it added.





The allocation for social safety net programs has been increased to Tk 955.74 billion in the proposed from Tk 818.65 billion in the revised budget for FY2019-20.





However, this represents an increase of only 17% which is lower than the average rate of increase of 18% between FY10 and FY21, CPD pointed out.









