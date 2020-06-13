The questions and the worries



So the budget is finally here. Or should we say it is upon us once again? At a time when the expectation was one of modest budgetary measures to help the country climb slowly back to normalcy, given the terrible consequences of the coronavirus pandemic we are plodding through, what we have now is an attempt to inform us that everything is normal, that everything is on track.





Well, everything is not normal, for these are not normal times. Therefore, when in abnormal times we are given the gift of a highly ambitious budget, it is somewhat of disbelief which penetrates the layman's understanding of economics. It is a Tk. 5.68 trillion budget Finance Minister Mustafa Kamal gave the nation on Thursday. That is appreciable, a sign of an economy that grows, indeed promises to grow more. But let us look deeper. With all the taxes and the nature of the allocations made in the various sectors of the economy, life does not look promising in the year ahead. Indeed, life has been made costlier by this year's budget, which is a good reason for the country to expect a serious reconsideration of some of the measures that have been incorporated in the proposed budgetary provisions.





Take the simple things of life, those which matter to citizens. Mobile phone services will now cost more, a fear that already has mobile phone companies worried. If charging a phone for Tk 133 gives a subscriber Tk 100 worth of service, it is anything but encouraging both for the subscriber and the mobile phone firms. We have been informed that the health sector has been given top priority and yet an appraisal of the budget proposals shows that the priority given to it is ninth on the list.







At a time when education needed the fillip required to get it back to importance, the impression is one of policy makers not unduly worried about the academic and job-oriented future of the younger generation. The allocation for it comes to a mere 2.09 per cent of GDP, or 11 per cent of the total budgetary outlay. The figure, in case one has not noticed, is comparatively less than what has generally been given to education in other countries of the South Asian region.





The budgetary proposals are in broad measure reasons for worry. Take the move to have black money turned into white money yet once more. Over the years, citizens and policy analysts have regularly argued that permitting owners of ill-gotten money to have their wealth whitewashed or legalized is not something that is edifying. There has been that very bad odour of immorality about it, with citizens expecting that such a policy would be discarded.







Hopes have been belied once again. This new budget makes it blatantly clear that those who have amassed black money can, through payment of a token tax, be allowed to go free with their darkly acquired money, no questions asked. A budget should be an opportunity for wrongs to be righted. In the present instance, our sad experience is one of witnessing a terrible wrong being perpetuated, with the state unwilling to make the moves necessary to restore morality where dealing harshly with owners of ill-gotten money is concerned.





One would be happier if the budget had indicated a pathway to the creation of jobs for the millions who have been left unemployed by the coronavirus pandemic. Of course, there is the social security net, with an allocation of Tk 955.74 billion, held forth before the country. But look deeper. Its place on the list of priorities is seventh, which does not make one happy. As for job creation, little of clarity is there insofar as measures that will or might be taken in the employment arena are concerned.







Health has been touted as the sector with the highest priority attached to it. A 23 per cent increase over last year's budget marks its importance, as observed through the Tk 29,247 crore allocation for it. And then, of course, there is the lump sum of Tk 10,000 crore kept aside to tackle any emergency related to dealing with the Covid-19 situation. That is appreciable, but one would have welcomed a more detailed explanation about handling a sector that has remained in a poor state for years, a reality exposed all the more by the pandemic.





For the common run of the citizenry, agriculture matters. The finance minister has emphasized the importance given to the sector through going for improvements in such areas as farm mechanization and incentives for irrigation, which is all very good. But look at the reality --- and this at a time when farmers are complaining about the difficulties put up by bureaucracy in the purchase of paddy from them, forcing them to go to non-formal buyers and getting a good price for their produce --- for it speaks of a 5.3 per cent allocation for the agriculture sector in the budget. In last year's budget, if we recall correctly, the allocation was higher, 5.42 per cent to be precise.





For the common man --- and we are all common citizens eking out a bare existence day in and day out --- things will be difficult. The imposition of a 2 per cent tax on local supplies of daily essentials such as rice, pulses and oil will hit people hard. With jobs gone, with wages and salaries uncertain, with the general tendency among large sections of traders toward hiking prices at every opportunity, this tax will be a spur to enhanced worries. It should be scrapped.





One agrees with Ahsan H. Mansur, the executive director of Policy Research Institute, when he avers that in light of the Covid-19 pandemic, the budget should have focused on economic recovery. That an entire economic cycle has been put on hold through an imposition of taxes is worrying. Mansur couldn't have been more correct.







