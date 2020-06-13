Protests threat to Churchill statue shameful - British PM





Protecting a statue of Winston Churchill from potential vandalism by boarding it up is "absurd and shameful", the prime minister has said.





Boris Johnson said the war-time leader expressed opinions that were "unacceptable to us today" but remained a hero for saving the country from "fascist and racist tyranny".





Protesters daubed "was a racist" on the Parliament Square tribute last weekend.





Labour said the PM should address the concerns of those demonstrating.





Shadow home secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds told the BBC he wanted to hear that Mr Johnson "understands the deep hurt and anger that black people in our country feel".





In a series of tweets, Mr Johnson said monuments like Churchill's were put up by previous generations as he urged people to "stay away" from demonstrations amid the coronavirus pandemic.





"We cannot try to edit or censor our past," he wrote of moves to remove tributes to historical figures. "We cannot pretend to have a different history."





The statue in London's Parliament Square was boxed up ahead of a Friday evening Black Lives Matter protest in Westminster.





A demonstration planned for Saturday was brought forward by a day because of fears there could be violent clashes with far-right groups.





Leaders of the march urged those in attendance to keep the demonstration "peaceful" and not to join any anti-racism rallies planned for the weekend.





Hundreds of campaigners surrounded Nelson's Column in Trafalgar Square after walking from Hyde Park, as around two dozen police officers watched on.





Other monuments have been removed ahead of separate protests planned over the weekend, while the Cenotaph war memorial, in nearby Whitehall, has also been covered.





In Poole, Dorset, a statue of Scouts movement founder Robert Baden-Powell is to be cladded instead of removed.





Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said other "key statues", including one of Nelson Mandela, would be protected.





It comes after the statue of slave trader Edward Colston was thrown into the river in Bristol during a Black Lives Matter protest on Sunday.





Demonstrations have been taking place across the world following the death in police custody of George Floyd in Minneapolis last month.





Mr Johnson said that, while he understood "legitimate feelings of outrage" at Mr Floyd's death, the "only responsible course of action" was to "stay away from these protests".





The prime minister said the demonstrations had been "hijacked by extremists intent on violence".





Mr Johnson added that whatever people's feelings about the cause they should not support a demonstration which "in all probability" would "end in deliberate and calculated violence".





The Metropolitan Police said it was ready to tackle violence directed at officers or property following disorder at anti-racism protests last weekend.





Commander Bas Javid said both Black Lives Matter protestors and right-wing groups would be dealt with using the same tactics but urged all parties to stay at home and make their voices heard in other ways.





He added it was accepted "a very, very small minority" were intent on engaging in violence last weekend but the force "absolutely don't condone... violence of any kind".





While Churchill is credited with helping lead the Allies to victory in World War Two, some critics accuse him of racism because of comments he made about Indians.





The Grade-II listed bronze tribute to the former home secretary and prime minister was installed in 1973 at the north-east corner of Parliament Square, opposite the Carriage Gates entrance to the Palace of Westminster.





"It shows Churchill as a powerful, stocky, figure in a naval overcoat leaning informally on a stick and gazing, somewhat defiantly, towards the Houses of Parliament," according to Historic England.





